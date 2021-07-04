Health & Safety, medical

A total of 1,603 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new cases were detected from 4,876 PCR tests and 3,256 antigen tests conducted during the same period.

With the latest update, the COVID-19 caseload reached 682,739.

The Ministry stated that the Kathmandu Valley witnessed 461 new cases including 342 in Kathmandu district, 88 in Lalitpur and 31 in Bhaktapur.

According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Dr Krishna Poudel, 1,042 new cases were confirmed from the RT-PCR tests and 561 from antigen tests.

Similarly, altogether 2,552 COVID-19 patients got recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total recovery number at 609,218 till date, the Ministry said.

Likewise, 27 people succumbed to the infection in the same period. The number of COVID-19 fatality totaled 9,225 as of July 3.

Source: National News Agency Nepal