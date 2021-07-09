General

The country has witnessed a total of 2,239 new cases of coroanvirus infection in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

During the past 24 hours, a total of 11,313 tests including 6,657 RT-PCR and 4,656 antigen tests were conducted across the country. Of the new infections, 1,479 were detected through PCR tests and 760 through the antigen tests.

Similarly, altogether 1,316 COVID patients got recovered in the past 24 hours across the country. With this, a total of 616,929 patients got recovered from the virus in Nepal till July 9. The Ministry said that the recovery rate in Nepal is 94.5 per cent.

Likewise, 20 persons died of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 9,340.

Source: National News Agency Nepal