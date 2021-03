General

A total of 85 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported in the past 24 hours across the country from 2,745 RT-PCR tests, the Ministry of Health and Population stated. With this, the number of caseload in the country reached 276,750.

Likewise, 93 infected ones were discharged after their recovery.

According to the Ministry, three persons died of the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 3,027 till Saturday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal