Health & Safety, medical

A total of 89 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported in the past 24 hours across the country from 2,101 RT-PCR tests, the Ministry of Health and Population stated. With this, the number of caseload in the country reached 276,839.

According to the Ministry, Kathmandu valley witnessed 65 new cases including 52 in Kathmandu, seven in Lalitpur and six in Bhaktapur district.

Likewise, 95 infected ones were discharged after their recovery.

At present, the number of reported active cases of the virus is 1282 in the country till Sunday. Likewise, 52 individuals are in quarantine facilities across the country.

The Ministry stated that there was not even a single death due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours. So far, the total death toll from COVID-19 is recorded 3,027.

Source: National News Agency Nepal