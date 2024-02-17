Country should take liberal policy to promote brain gain, Dr Wagle

Economist and lawmaker Dr Swarnim Wagle has said that Nepal should chart out separate strategy to link the Nepali migrant workers working aboard adding that there are three categories of the migrants. Dr Wagle, the Vice-President of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), said that Nepalis residing abroad permanently by quitting the Nepali citizenship could be linked through cultural proximity. "They should be brought to Nepal time to time from embassies; could be taught Nepali language and also could be taken to touristic sites. These could help deepen their cultural and emotional attachment to Nepal," Dr Wagle said at a plenary session on "Brain Gain" organized by Nepal Literature Festival in Pokhara on Saturday. Dr Wagle stressed the need of creating enabling environment along with economic and political rights to them adding that the concept of global citizen has in being developed. We need to bring liberal policies to promote Nepalis who are aspiring to do something for the world market, which encourages foreign investment, he added. He, however, said that people's foreign migration cannot be stopped in today's globalized world. "Economic and social incentive should be offered to prevent the youth exodus. No one leaves the nation if economic opportunity and security was ensured," Dr Wagle said. Source: National News Agency Nepal