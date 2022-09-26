General

As the low-pressure line of the monsoon is near to its average line, Province No. 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province are likely to receive light rain today. Partial rain is forecast in other provinces, according to the Weather Forecast Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

Some places in Province No. 1 and one-two places of remaining provinces are receiving light rain now.

In the afternoon, the weather will remain partly cloudy in some places of Province No. 1, Madhes Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

The Department has forecast chances of heavy rain in one-two places of the Sudurpaschim Province.

The weather pattern tonight will also remain the same of the afternoon, it is said.

Kathmandu would see maximum temperature of 30 Degree Celsius and minimum 19.6 Degree Celsius today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal