General

Light rain is taking place with thunders and lightning in some areas of the country with partial to general changes in weather system, the Weather Forecast Division said.

Partial to general changes are likely to occur across the country in the afternoon on Tuesday, it is informed.

Some places of the province-1, Bagmati province, Gandaki province, Lumbini province and Sudurpaschim province and limited areas of other remaining provinces are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in one-two places of Sudurpaschim and Lumbini provinces. The same weather system would prevail in the night today.

The Kathmandu Valley has witnessed partial changes in weather condition since early this morning. Kathmandu would see maximum temperature of 30 Degree Celsius and minimum 19 Degree Celsius today. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal