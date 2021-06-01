General

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Padma Kumari Aryal has claimed that the country would be self-sufficient in milk production within the next two years.

At a virtual programme organized by National Diary Development Board on the occasion of World Milk Day today, Minister Aryal said that the exiting gap of 11 liters per person would be fulfilled within two years. The Minster further claimed that the budget for the upcoming year has been presented in a way to incentivize the dairy sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the dairy sector, she said, adding that the government was moving to the direction to facilitate the issues connected to the market.

It may be noted that the Diary Development Corporation (DDC) is daily collecting 100,000 liters milk a day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal