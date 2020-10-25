Health & Safety

The country recorded a total of 2,856 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, making the coronavirus tally 158,080 so far. In the past 24 hours, altogether 12,311 suspected ones got their RT PRC tests to confirm the infection of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a total of 1,535 new cases of the virus including 629 women were confirmed in the Kathmandu Valley alone in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry shared that 3,336 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. As of Sunday, 111,670 people got recovery from the virus. The recovery rate is 70.6 per cent in the country.

Of the active cases, 277 patients are receiving treatment at ICUs and 66 others are in ventilators.

Likewise, the Ministry said that Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Makawanpur, Kavre, Kaski, Nawalparasi West, Rupandehi, Dang, Banke, Surkhet, and Kailail districts have more than 500 cases of the virus. But, Mustang has not even a single reported case of the virus.

Province wise, a total of 539 cases were reported in Province No. 1 and 59 cases in Province No. 2 while 1,849 individuals tested positive for the virus in Bagmati Province. Likewise, Gandaki Province saw 178 new cases, 146 in Lumbini, nine in Karnali and 76 cases in Sudur Paschim Province in the past 24 hours, the Ministry stated.

In the past 24 hours, five people succumbed to the virus. With this, the total number of deaths from Covid-19 reached 847 in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal