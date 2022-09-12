General

The country’s ‘biggest’ 25 megawatts solar plant based in Nuwakot has been connected to the national transmission line.

Constructed by the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the project was completed three and half years after its foundation stone was laid on 27 April, 2018. The project successfully tested power production 15 days ago.

“The power production test took place for consecutive two weeks. It was a success. More than 25 megawatts electricity is being generated due to favourable weather,” said the project Chief Bikash Raghubamshi.

The generated power from the project has connected to the national transmission line through the Devighat hydropower center at Bidur Municipality-6.

The plant that lies in Bidur-6 and 12 was contracted on 17 May, 2017 to Risen Energy, a Chinese company, with the completion target being one year.

However, there had been a delay in the project due to a dilly-dallying in getting the project design passed, it has been said. As a result, the company started the construction work in 2076 BS. The solar plant is country’s ‘model’ project, claimed the NEA.

Source: National News Agency Nepal