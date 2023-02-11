General

Nepali Congress (NC) Spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has claimed development works have remained uncertain in the country.

In his address to the 7th Nuwakot Festival, he said NC was compelled to stay outside the government due to political maneuvering despite being the largest party with people's vote.

NC was however trying its best to bail out the country from developmental uncertainty, he claimed. "Country's environment has appeared uncertain for development works, good governance and productive sector investment", he said, adding, "Assurance of democratic norms and values and rule of law is a must for country's development. NC would lead the country to that end".

NC would keep vigil on any decisions and actions placed against the country and the people, Dr Mahat asserted.

"Communist parties and their leadership in government tend to make more publicity that that of the works. We would continuously oversee and keep vigil on such tendencies", he went on saying.

He expressed the commitment of his own and his party NC for the promotion of Nuwakot which is rich from tourism, historical, religious, cultural and natural perspectives.

The festivals organized in an interval of time would promote indigenous production and also play special role in managing local market, he said.

The Nuwakot festival that was organized to preserve religious, historical and cultural heritages for sustainable economic development would last on February 22. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal