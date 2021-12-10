General

Former Prime Minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai has underscored the need for breaking country's economic dependence through agriculture. He also noted that preliminary level industries in the country have reached the state that they cannot compete in the market.

"Nepal's import-export ratio has widened since years. Production in agriculture has been cheaper in neighbouring countries with government subsidies. Production in our country cannot compete in the market due to rise in agro import from neighbours with open border. There is a need for increasing state investments in agriculture," said the former finance minister and Federal Chairperson of the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP). He was inaugurating the regional office and agriculture exhibition centre of the Muktinath Agriculture Company Limited here at Pokhara-8 in Kaski district on Friday.

On the occasion, Minister for Land Management, Agriculture, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation of the Gandaki Province, Chandra Bahadur Buda said that the provincial government has brought various programmes related to agriculture in a bid to boost agro yields.

The Company was established in 2075 BS with the aim of strengthening country's economy, said the Company executive chairperson Bharat Raj Dhakal. Muktinath Development Bank is main investor in the project. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal