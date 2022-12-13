General

Chairman of National Assembly (NA) Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has said that issues of perks and facilities of the government employees would be addressed in line with the country’s status and economic situation.

Addressing an event organized by the Federal Parliament Secretariat on the occasion of Parliament Service Day today, Timilsina assured that the demands of the employees would be met with the positive changes in the country’s economic situation. “It is obvious to seek perks and facilities after the service is provided but we also need to understand people’s situation,” Chairman Timilsina asked the officials of the Secretariat.

On the occasion, former Speaker Taranath Ranabhat warned that not only the democracy but also the entire nation will become weak if legislation was weak.

“Our democracy is yet to become mature. The media sector should also play its role in a responsible way to advance democracy and development in a concrete manner,” Ranabhat suggested.

Also speaking at the event, former chair of National Assembly Legislation Committee Parshuram Meghi Gurung said that the lawmaking body should fully abide by policy and rules, and should encourage others to that end.

Gurung also asked the Secretariat to play role to effectively run the Parliament by taking the government into confidence.

Likewise, Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers Sumanraj Aryal and Secretary at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Udaya Raj Sapkota stressed the need for coordination between the Federal Parliament and Province Assembly.

Similarly, Coordinator of High-Level Administration Reform and Monitoring Committee, 2070 BS Kashiraj Dahal made his presentation on theoretical aspects of public service operation.

