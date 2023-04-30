business, Trading

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud has said the country's economy is robust.

There is no reason to panic as the foreign exchange reserves can last for 10-12 months, he said while addressing party workers in Shuklaphanta Municipality-5 today. Stating that although propaganda that the country was heading towards the 'Sri Lanka way', he said the reality however is otherwise.

Nepali Congress leader Saud who also represents the constituency in the parliament said the land revenue determined by the Land Commission would be revised, citing it was high. He also expressed commitment to resolve the problem of the people displaced from the wildlife reserve.

Similarly, works on controlling the Chaudhar river would be moved ahead from the current fiscal year. River training works would also be pursued on other rivers flowing through Kanchanpur district.

He called on the party cadres and leaders in the district to reach the people with the party's agenda and priorities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal