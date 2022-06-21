General

The country has witnessed a trade deficit of Rs 1577 billion in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, which is 25 per cent more compared to the last fiscal year, according to the Customs Department. The country’s trade deficit was Rs 1262.11 billion in the same period in the last fiscal year.

During the review period, country’s foreign trade stood at Rs 1949 billion, which is 29.5 per cent more than the previous fiscal year. In the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, the country imported goods worth Rs 1763.22 billion against Rs 1383.36 billion of the last fiscal year.

Likewise, Nepal exported goods worth Rs 185.83 billion in the first 11 months of the ongoing fiscal year.

During the review period of this fiscal year, Nepal imported petroleum products of Rs 267.3 billion. Of the import of petroleum products, diesel topped the import list with Rs 145.22 billion while LP gas of worth Rs 59.16 billion was imported during the 11 months of the current fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal