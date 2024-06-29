Couple buried by landside



A couple was buried in a landslide along with their house at Kandebas in Galkot municipality-8 of Baglung.

Prem BK,55, and his wife Basanti,50, were buried in the landslide that took place last night, said Superintendent of Police Rishiram Kandel of the District Police Office. A police team has been sent to the spot this morning.

Meanwhile, the Baglung section of Midhill highway has been blocked due to landslides triggered by continuous rainfall since Friday. The Kaligandaki corridor and Baglung-Kushmishera road also remain blocked.

Source: National News Agency RSS