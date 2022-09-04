General

Both the husband and wife died when lightning struck them at Kanchanpur district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Rana, 22, and his spouse Mantara Rana of Shantipur, Krishnapur Municipality-7 in the district, according to District Police Office (DPO), Kanchanpur.

The couple was injured critically in the incident and died while being rushed to the nearest health facility, shared DPO Kanchanpur's Spokesperson Chakra Bahadur Shah.

Shah added that they were hit by the thunder strike while returning home after fishing.

Source: National News Agency Nepal