A couple of Pattharkot of Lalbandi municipality-12 in Sarlahi district died after suffering from altitude sickness while returning from Meme Pokhari of Lamjung district.

Buddhiman Yonjan, 27, of Syangbo Danda of Lalbandi municipality-12 and his wife Sharmila Tamang, 26, had collapsed on October 5 while returning home after visiting Meme Pokhari.

The bodies of the couple were brought to Sarlahi on Monday. Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Lamjung, Prakash Shreemal, said the couple died after suffering altitude sickness at the height of around 3,900 meters in Syangbo.

Similarly, Karan Tamang, 18, of Besisahar municipality-10, who had also gone to Meme Pokhari with the couple, is receiving treatment at Medical College, Bharatpur.

Yonjan was found dead on Thursday while the body of Tamang was found on Saturday. It takes three days walk to reach Meme Pokhari from Besisahar, the district headquarter of Lamjung.

Source: National News Agency Nepal