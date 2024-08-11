Court acquits Dr Yunus, 13 others in graft case

A Dhaka court today acquitted Chief Adviser of the incumbent interim government and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, and 13 others in a case filed for allegedly embezzling around Taka 26 crore from Grameen Telecom Workers’ profit participation fund.

Judge Rabiul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 passed the order, accepting a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for withdrawal of the prosecution of the case.

The 13 others accused in the case were Grameen Telecom Managing Director Md Nazmul Islam, directors Ashraful Hasan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum and Prof Huzzatul Islam Latifee, President of Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union Md Kamruzzaman, general secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan, lawyers Zafrul Hasan Sharif and Yusuf Ali, union’s representative Md Mainul Islam and Jatiya Worker’s Federation office secretary Kamrul Hasan.

The ACC filed the case against the 14 on May 30 in 2023.

ACC deputy director and investigation officer Gulshan Anwar filed charge-sheet i

n the case on February 1 in 2024.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha