General

The District Court Kathmandu began recording statement of those arrested on charge of their involvement in fake Bhutanese refugees scam.

The accused Keshav Dulal and Sagar Rai gave their statements at the bench of Judge Prem Prasad Neupane on Friday. The statement of other accused would be recorded gradually. Recording the statement of the accused would be continued on Sunday.

The Public Prosecutor's Office had registered case against 30 people, including Dulal and Rai on the charge of their involvement in sending Nepalis to the US in guise of Bhutanese refugee.

Meanwhile, police arrested one of the accused ones Laxmi Maharjan on Friday. A total of 17 accused including Maharjan have been arrested so far while 13 are still absconding.

After recording statement of the accused ones in the scam is over at the court, pleading would begin whether to keep them in custody for further investigation or not.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal