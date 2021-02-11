General

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has argued the court can not be pressed for verdict in any favour on House dissolution by chanting slogan in the rally.

At a programme organized by central department of indigenous nationalities of the party here today, the NC President said, “A at time when the case on dissolution of House of Representatives is sub judice, we have no rights to press court for any sort of verdict. Why is court needed if the rally and protest decide the case?”

He further expressed that NC is the party that believes in democracy. It therefore should be ready both for reinstatement of HoR and election. President Deuba reminded that he had led the government despite being aware that the party would face drubbing. “Country holds election anytime soon or after two years. A democratic party should always be ready for election,” he added.

On a different note, the NC leader claimed that NC had become the most inclusive political party because it has incorporated all sections of society- women, indigenous nationalities, Tharu, Dalit, Muslim, Madhesi, backward and minorities.

He directed the party leaders and cadres to make everyone aware of inclusivity in NC by reaching the message at lower levels.

On the occasion, Party Vice President Bimalendra Nidhi informed that the party organized the protest programme at ward levels against the HoR dissolution. The HoR should be revived as it was dissolved unconstitutionally, he said, adding that rehabilitation and election were two options. “We’re for independent judiciary. So, we don’t speak anything that affects the case sub judice,” he reminded.

Similarly, Joint General Secretary Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat however said the court could finalize the verdict soon-whether it be for restoration or for election.

The indigenous nationalities leader Jagat Baram and Indra Bahadur Gurung expressed views on their agenda of inclusion and relation to the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal