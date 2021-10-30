General

A courtesy call between Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and members of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom including Swraj Paul has taken place at the Nepali Embassy in London on Saturday.

The meeting focused on further strengthening relations between Nepal and the UK, said Bharat Raj Paudyal, Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nepali delegation member. The attending members of UK's Upper House assured their help of all sort to further consolidate relations between the two countries.

The members of the House of Lords reminded that they were raising issues of problems facing Nepal and how UK could assist for the address.

Saying that he was committed to expanding and promoting bilateral relations, PM Deuba praised continuous supports from the UK government, said Secretary Paudyal.

PM Deuba, who is currently in the UK, is leading a Nepali delegation to the World Leaders' Summit in the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26). The COP26 is taking place in Glasgow city of Scotland, the UK from October 31 to November 12.

Source: National News Agency Nepal