Coronavirus infection has been confirmed in 10 new people across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 5,226 samples were tested to confirm the number, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. This takes the number of people infected with Coronavirus to 978,770 in the country to date.

Likewise, 18 people have recovered from the flu-like infection during the same period. The number of those free from infection has reached 966,558. The recovery rate is 98.8 percent, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, no fatality was reported from the infection today. With no death from COVID-19 reported in the country for some days, the death toll from the infection remains at 11,951 so far.

Similarly, the Ministry stated that 86,136 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 today. Currently, the number of active infection stands at 261.

Source: National News Agency Nepal