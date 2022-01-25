Health & Safety

A total of 12,008 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

This was confirmed through 25,909 tests conducted in various laboratories across the country during the same period, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

During the same period, 3,040 people have recovered from the flu-like infection. The recovery caseload has mounted to 827,279 till date. The recovery rate has gone down to 89.2 per cent.

Likewise, eight people succumbed to the deadly infection, taking the death toll to 11,667 as of now. With the latest addition, the number of active cases of COVID-19 has climbed to 88,934.

Of them, 87,117 were receiving treatment in home-isolation while 1,817 are in institutional isolation with 245 in ICU and 44 in ventilator support. A total of 165 people were quarantined.

Meanwhile, 239,851 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 today alone, the Ministry said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal