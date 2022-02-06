General

A total of 1,386 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new cases were confirmed through 9,251 tests conducted in various laboratories across the country during the same period, said the Ministry.

Similarly, a total of 8,704 infected persons enjoyed full recovery in a day. So far, altogether 909,343 people recovered from the flu-like infection. The recovery rate stands at 94.1 per cent.

Likewise, 11 people succumbed to the corona virus infection in the past 24 hours taking the fatality caseload from the infection to 11,814 as of February 6, the Ministry said. Case fatality rate remains at 1.3 per cent.

Currently, there are 45,248 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Among them, 43,932 are in home isolation while 1,316 others are in institutional isolation facilities.

The number of patients receiving treatment in ICU is 269 while 46 others are in ventilator support with 137 in quarantine facilities in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, 79,959 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, shared the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal