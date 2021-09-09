Health & Safety, medical

A total of 1271 new infection of COVID-19 was reported in the country in the past 24 hours. This was revealed in 11,944 samples tested including 8,898 through RT-PCR and through 3,046 Antigen method, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

This takes the total case load in the country to 774,587. Likewise, 1,845 were discharged and recovered during the same period, taking the recovered cases to 735,006.

Meanwhile, 14 people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 10,903 in the country. The case fatality rate stands at 1.5 per cent.

Also today, 92,169 were vaccinated against COVID-19. So far, 5,729,789 people have taken their first dose while those who got their full dose are 5,102,244.

Source: National News Agency Nepal