Health & Safety, medical

A total of 145 new cases of COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours. The new cases were found in 3,963 RT-PCR tests carried out in the same period, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

This takes the tally of Corona Virus infections in the country to 276,389. Meanwhile, 90 people returned home after recovering from the infection. So far, 272,187 people have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 98.5 per cent.

Source: National News Agency Nepal