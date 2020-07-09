Health & Safety

A total of 17 new cases of coronavirus infection spotted in State 1 on Wednesday.

The Social Development Ministry of the State said that Jhapa has seven new cases while three in Morang, two in Sunsari, two each in Taplejung and Ilam, and one in Tehrathum districts. With this, the total number of infected persons in State 1 reached 702.

Likewise, 49 individuals including 10 women returned home from hospitals after winning battle against the virus on Wednesday. Those getting recovery are from BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan and Purbanchal University COVID-19 Isolation Hospital, Biratnagar.

So far, a total of 527 individuals got recovery from the coronavirus infection in the State.

Source: National News Agency Nepal