Health & Safety, medical

A total of 205 new cases have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The new cases were confirmed from the 10,747 sample tests conducted during the same period.

Similarly, 436 infected ones enjoyed recovery, taking the recovery at 804,544 till date. The recovery rate stands at 97.8 per cent, the Ministry said.

Likewise, a COVID-19 patient died on Sunday. With this, the number of people succumbing to the flu-like infection reached 11,541 in the country. The fatality rate is 1.4.

Currently, there are 6,507 active cases in the country. Similarly, 107 infected ones are receiving treatment in ICU and 28 in ventilator support, the Ministry shared.

Kathmandu and Lalitpur district have over 500 active cases while Sunsari, Bhaktapur, Kaski, Nawalparashi (East), Banke and Kailali have over 200 cases.

Manang, Mustang, Humla, Mugu and Salyan districts have no any cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 57,930 were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal