A total of 2,052 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP). The new cases were detected from 14,935 tests-10,612 RT-PCR and 4,323 antigen tests- conducted in several laboratories across the country during the period, the MoHP unveiled in its routine virtual press meet today. Currently, there are a total of 34,189 active cases in the country. Among them, 563 were being treated in ICU, 170 in ventilators, 31,812 in home-isolation, 2,377 in institutional isolation and 311 in quarantine facilities, said the Ministry. Similarly, 3,030 people have enjoyed full recovery in a day. With this, the number of people who have recovered from the flu-like infection stands at 719,336 in total. Likewise, 20 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 fatality caseload to 10,770 as of now. Meanwhile, 293,151 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 today alone. The number of people receiving first dose of the vaccine stands at 5,424,836 while 4,667,328 were fully vaccinated till date.

Source: National News Agency Nepal