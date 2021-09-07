Health & Safety, medical

A total of 1,677 new cases of Corona Virus have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. This was found in a total of 15,034 samples tested including 11,111 through RT-PCR and 3,923 through Antigen tests, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

This takes the total number of cases to 772,182 so far. Likewise, 2,072 people recovered during the period with the total recoveries reaching 731,000. The recovery rate stands at 94.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 21 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the death toll climbing to 10,879 so far. The case fatality rate is 1.5 per cent.

The number of active cases of Corona Virus is 30,303 with 28,314 of them in home isolation and 1,989 in institutional isolation. Likewise, of them 514 patients are in ICU while 154 are being treated with the support of ventilator.

Also today, 80,400 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The total number of people vaccinated with both doses has reached 5,012,821 while the number with only the first dose includes 5,603,757.

A total of 17 districts in the country have more than 500 active cases as of today. In Kathmandu valley, the number of active cases including 4,019 in Kathmandu, 1,276 in Bhaktapur and 2,015 in Lalitpur respectively.

Source: National News Agency Nepal