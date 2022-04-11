Health & Safety, medical

A total of 22 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the country in the past 24 hours. However, nil infection related death has been reported.

The caseloads were from 5,144 tests, both PCR and Antigen, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. With this, the COVID-19 caseload has reached 978,593 till now.

Likewise, 46 recovered during the same period which puts the recovery tally at 966,074. The recovery rate stood at 98.7 per cent, the Ministry said.

The death toll from the flu-like infection is 11,951 as of now. The case fatality rate is 1.2 per cent.

The Ministry shared that there were currently 568 active cases in the country. Also, 15,355 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday alone.

Source: National News Agency Nepal