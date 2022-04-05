Health & Safety

A total of 24 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the country in the past 24 hours. This was confirmed in the 5,587 PCR and Antigen tests conducted during the same period, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

With this, the COVID-19 caseload has reached 978,528 till now. Likewise, 51 recovered during the same period which puts the recovery tally at 965,765. The recovery rate stands at 98.7 per cent, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the country reported zero COVID-19 related death in the past 24 hours. The flu-like infection has, however, claimed 11,951 lives so far within the country. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.2 per cent.

The Ministry shared that there were currently 812 active cases in the country.

Also, today 17,755 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 today alone.

Source: National News Agency Nepal