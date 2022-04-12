Health & Safety, medical

The country reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that the new cases were confirmed from 4,078 sample tests conducted during the same period.

Likewise, 37 individuals recovered from the flu-like infection during the same period, the Ministry said. With this, a total of 966,111 persons recovered from COVID-19 till today.

The Ministry said no casualty was reported from the infection in the past 24 hours. Likewise, altogether 41,407 people received vaccines against COVID-19 today alone.

Currently, there are 554 active cases of Coronavirus infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal