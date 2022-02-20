General

A total of 262 new infections of COVID-19 were recorded in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

This was revealed in the 9,815 antigen and PCR tests conducted in various laboratories across the country. Similarly,1,338 infected enjoyed full recovery in a day. So far, 951,394 people have been recovered from the flu-like infection. The recovery rate stands at 97.5 per cent, said the Ministry.

Meanwhile, four more people died due to deadly infection in the past 24 hours taking the fatality caseload from deadly infection to 11,921 as of now, informed the Ministry. Case fatality rate stands at 1.2 per cent.

Currently, there are 12,244 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, 33,254 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 today alone, shared the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal