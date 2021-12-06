Health & Safety

A total of 265 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The infection figures were from the total of 8,617 sample tests tested during the same period, said the Ministry here today. Likewise, 357 infected ones recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery caseload to 804,901 till date. The recovery rate is 97.8 per cent, the Ministry said.

So far, the number of active infection cases stands at 6,386.

Meanwhile, two persons succumbed to COVID-19 infection in a day. With this the number of people succumbing to the flu-like infection reaches 11,543 to date. The case fatality rate is 1.4 per cent.

Also, 106,610 were vaccinated against COVID-19 today alone.

Source: National News Agency Nepal