A total of 3,556 new cases of Corona Virus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. This includes 1,333 female and 2,109 male.

This was found in a total of 13,293 tests including 893 Antigen and 12,400 RT-PCR tests done in various laboratories across the country. Altogether 114 tested positive through Antigen test.

This also takes the total number of cases to 303,561 in the country.

Meanwhile, 378 people have recovered in the past 24 hours while 12 succumbed to the disease. The total recoveries are 277,951 while the death toll climbs to 3,176.

Currently, the country has a total of 22,434 active cases,

The total number of PCR tests done in the country so far stands at 2,417,417.

Likewise, the total number of Nepalis vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 2,006,436.

Morang, Parsa, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Kaski, Dang, Banke and Rupandehi have more than 500 active cases of COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal