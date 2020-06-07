Health & Safety

Thirty-eight new cases of Corona Virus have been confirmed in Gandaki state this morning. This takes the total number of infected to 113 in the state.

The new cases were confirmed in four districts including Baglung, Syangja, Gorkha and Nawalparasi, according to the Gandaki Health Directorate. The people found infected with Corona Virus are from Badigad rural municipality and Dhorpatan municipality of Baglung, Waling and Bhirkot municipalities of Syangya, Palungtar and Gandaki municipalities of Gorkha and Hupsekot rural municipality of Nawalparasi.

Source: National News Agency