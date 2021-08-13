General

A total of 3,915 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This was confirmed from 11,708 PCR tests and 6,874 antigen tests conducted in various laboratories during the same period.

This takes the COVID-19 caseload to 728,532, said the Ministry in its routine virtual press meet. The number of active cases, however, stands at 38,798.

Among them, 35,518 have been receiving treatment in home-isolation, 3,280 in the institutional isolation. Similarly, 736 are being treated at ICU facility, 186 with ventilator support and 439 in quarantine.

Likewise, 2,118 people recovered from the flu-like infection during the same period, taking the total number of recoveries to 679,495. The recovery rate stands at 93.3 per cent.

Twenty-seven people lost their lives in the past 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 10,239. The case fatality rate is 1.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of fully vaccinated people reaches 3,223,693 while 4,659,414 have received the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, the Ministry said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal