Thursday saw the confirmation of 473 new cases of Corona Virus in the country. In the last 24 hrs, 364 men and 109 women tested positive to the virus, said Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson Dr Jageswar Gautam at the daily press meet today.

With this, the total number of people infected by Corona Virus has reached 14,519 in the country, comprising 883 women and 12,636 men. Of them, 5,320 have returned home after recovering from the virus.

Likewise, in the last 24 hrs, 4,537 people were tested for Corona Virus through the PCR method.

Meanwhile, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 31, with the death of a 41-days-old child in TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, Kathmandu. The child had been admitted to the hospital on June 23.

Also today, 32 new cases have been detected in Kathmandu valley. Of them, 28 are from Kathmandu and two each from Bhaktapur and Lalitpur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal