Health & Safety, medical

A total of 440 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. This was revealed in 6,814 samples tested carried out in different laboratories across the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

With this the total number of positive cases in Nepal has reached 815,759.

During the same period, 474 people recovered to their normal health following the infection. The recovery rate stands at 97.7 per cent. So far, 796,780 have recovered.

Meanwhile, 6 people died today of COVID-19. The case fatality rate is currently 1.4 per cent. The death toll has climbed to 11,460.

There are still 7519 active cases in the country.

Also today, 16,529 people were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal