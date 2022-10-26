Health & Safety

Altogether 16 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours. This was found in 1,117 samples tested in various laboratories across the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

During the same period 35 people have recovered from corona virus infection. The number of active cases stands at 641.

Meanwhile, the official figure of dengue infection has crossed 43,000. According to the ministry, dengue has spread in all the 77 districts.

Since mid-July, 43,685 cases of dengue infection have been reported, with 52 casualties so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal