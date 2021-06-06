Health & Safety, medical

The number of patients getting recovered from COVID-19 has gradually increased in the recent days in the country.

The country recorded a total of 3,024 new cases of the virus while 6,636 infected patients got recovered in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry further stated that COVID-19 tally in the country reached 588,124 so far. Similarly, altogether 491,009 infected persons have recovered. There are 89,217 reported active cases in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, altogether 99 patients died of the virus infection in the same period across the country. With the recent data, the total deaths caused due to COVID-19 reached 7,898 in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal