The country witnessed 77 new COVID-19 infection cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 275,906. So far, death toll from the virus reached 3,016.

The new infection cases were from 3,181 PCR tests, said the Ministry of Health and Population. As of Sunday, a total of 2,236,526 PCR tests have taken place across the country. The number of the infected people, who have got over the virus, is recorded 271,929 with 106 in the past 24 hour, said the Ministry.

At present, 48 infected people are at quarantine facilities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal