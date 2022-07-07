Health & Safety, medical

The country on Thursday recorded 78 new cases of COVID-19 with no infection-related death.

The caseloads were from the total 3,515 tests, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. On July 6, 113 new cases were reported in the country.

So far, 967,598 people got over the deadly virus with 23 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 98.7 percent. The number of active infection cases is 508 across the country.

At present, 501 infected people are in home-isolation and seven in institution-isolation. Similarly, seven have been admitted into intensive care unit.

Source: National News Agency Nepal