A total of 8,636 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours in the country. This was revealed in 22,936 RT-PCR and Antigen tests done in various laboratories around the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, during the period a total of 6,404 people have recovered.

Unfortunately, 169 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours. With this, number of people who have died of corona virus has reached 6,700.

The total recoveries have reached 404,887. The total number of cases has reached 528,848, with 117,216 active cases in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal