Health & Safety, medical

Homestay in Gandaki Province severely affected by ongoing global Covid-19 risks is getting revived with increasing visiting domestic tourists. The number of tourists visiting the Province has increased, thus encouraging tourism entrepreneurs, said Juddha Bahadur Gurung, coordinator of Visit Gandaki Province Year, 2019/2022.

The Province has highly prioritised development and promotion of homestay, he said, adding that Rs 133 million has been allocated for the current fiscal year, 2020/21 for infrastructure development to build 133 houses for the facility. "The Provincial Government has been monitoring the implementation of various sides of the infrastructure development for the facility."

The Province having 11 districts—Manang, Mustang, Kaski, Tanahun, Lamjung, Parbat, Baglung, Syangja, Gorkha and Nawalpur—has more than 300 homestay facility and preparations were underway to add more, said Nawaraj Adhikari, President of the Village Tourism Promotion Forum-Nepal (VITOF-Nepal), Gandaki Province. Sirubari homestay in Syangja, Ghalegaun community homestay in Lamjung and Odar community homestay in Manang are popular. The VITOF-Nepal has taken initiatives to revive affected homestay. It would launch a homestay revival journey across the Province from December 26-29 while homestay operators running the facility by following health protocol have been encouraged, said Adhikari.

A team of stakeholders are during the journey scheduled to pay a promotional visit to Gharbas homestay and Righa community homestay in Baglung district, Shivadhuri community homestay in Tarakhola, Atithi Satkar community homestay in Bhakunde, Bhok Deurali community homestay in Parbat district and Hemjakot community homestay in Kaski district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal