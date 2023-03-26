Health & Safety, medical

The number of new cases of the coronavirus infection increased on Sunday as well, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. The country reported 16 new cases of coronavirus from a total of 921 sample tests on Sunday. With this, the number of active cases reached 42.

On March 24, the country reported two new cases from 1,514 sample tests and three new cases on March 25 from 1,272 sample tests.

With the increase in the new cases, the number of active cases has also gone up in the country.

Director of Epidemiology and Infectious Disease Control Division Dr Chumanlal Das said that Nepal has reported more cases due to open border with India adding that the infection rate was on the rise in neighbouring India.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Population has asked all to receive booster dose of the vaccine for the control and prevention of COVID-19.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY -RSS