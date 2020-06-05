General

Covid-19 has been confirmed on a youth who died on Thursday morning following his return from quarantine. The PCR report of the 20-year-old youth of Panchapuri municipality-1 has come positive. The test was conducted at the State Avian Disease Investigation, Laboratory, Surkhet. He died at home quarantine.

With this, the number of people dying from coronavirus has reached two in the Karnali state while the nationwide tally has touched 11. Prior to this, a 35-year-old youth from Dullu, Dailekh had passed away in quarantine and he was tested positive for the virus.

According to Panchapuri municipality-1 ward chair Dhan Bahadur Thapa, the latest victim had returned home from Mumbai of India on May 22 and he along with other 54 people were put in quarantine at the Janata Secondary School based in Bidhyapur. He was sent to home on Wednesday evening after his RDT report came negative and was recommended to stay at home quarantine for some days. The youth reached home late midnight and stayed in the nearby building of Beekeeping Resource Center. As said by ward chair Thapa, preparations were on to collect throat swab samples of others who had come with him from India and stayed with him in the quarantine for the test.

Until the filing of this report, the police force is guarding the body and it will be managed after the NA team from Birendranagar arrives, said mayor Upendra Bahadur Thapa.

Source: National News Agency