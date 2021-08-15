Health & Safety

Coronavirus infection has been confirmed on 2,212 more people in the country in last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, such number of cases was detected in course of conducting 12,106 sample tests. With this, the number of coronavirus cases has reached 732,272 so far. Similarly, a total of 1,867 people have recovered from the coronavirus during the same period. Till today, the number of people getting recovery from the disease reached 682,682. A total of 35,018 people are in home isolation and 4,280 in institutional isolations as well as 758 are in ICU support and 193 others in ventilator facility in the country. There are 39,298 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation, added the Ministry. Likewise, 33 more people succumbed to coronavirus on the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 10, 292. The death toll from coronavirus is the highest in the people above 60 years, according to the Ministry. Out of the total deceased, altogether 5,522 people are aged 60 years above, followed by the people between 50-59 years in the second list, which stands at 2,028.

Source: National News Agency Nepal